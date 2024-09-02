<i>Yudhra's</i> Song <i>Saathiya</i>: Siddhant Chaturvedi And Malavika Mohanan's Chemistry Combusts

The first song from Siddhant Chaturvedi's upcoming film Yudhra is out now. The makers have dropped a video of the track titled Saathiya on YouTube. The clip opens with Siddhant and Malavika Mohanan in a dreamy beach setting. The two look ravishing in white outfits. While Malavika stuns in a swimsuit, Siddhant sports an unbuttoned shirt showcasing his chiselled abs. The duo run towards each other and share a warm hug. We then see them enjoying more romantic moments at the breathtaking location. Seconds later, we see them on a bike ride followed by a rooftop dinner date. Towards the end, Siddhant and Malavika are seen having a great time in the pool and sharing a kiss.

Saathiya features vocals by Vishal Mishra and Pratibha Singh Baghel. Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy composed the music for the romantic track and the lyrics are penned by Javed Akhtar. Check out the video below:

On Thursday, the makers released the trailer for Yudhra, packed with intense action sequences. The video opens with a voiceover: "Abhimanyu knew how to enter the Chakravyuh but never learned how to escape." We then see Siddhant Chaturvedi's character, Yudhra, fighting with goons and saying, "Kaafi garmi hai tum logo mein, main bhi thoda garam ho jaata hun.” He then extracts hot coal from an iron and smears it on his face, and uses a sewing machine to stitch a person's hand. The voice-over continues, "You thought I was Abhimanyu, but I am his father, Arjun."

The trailer takes us back to Yudhra's past, including the death of his father, a policeman who died in a car accident. Shortly after, Malavika Mohanan makes an entrance as Yudhra's love interest, who tries to control his anger and provide support. The intensity escalates when Ram Kapoor asks Yudhra to complete his father's mission by taking down a drug lord. We are also introduced to Raghav Juyal in a villainous avatar, turning the scene into a bloodbath. What happens next? To find out, we will need to watch the movie in theatres.

Yudhra has been directed by Ravi Udyawar. The film will be released on September 20.