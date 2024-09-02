Advertisement

Yudhra's Song Saathiya: Siddhant Chaturvedi And Malavika Mohanan's Chemistry Combusts

Yudhra will be released on September 20

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
<i>Yudhra's</i> Song <i>Saathiya</i>: Siddhant Chaturvedi And Malavika Mohanan's Chemistry Combusts
Image was shared on Instagram.

The first song from Siddhant Chaturvedi's upcoming film Yudhra is out now. The makers have dropped a video of the track titled Saathiya on YouTube. The clip opens with Siddhant and Malavika Mohanan in a dreamy beach setting. The two look ravishing in white outfits. While Malavika stuns in a swimsuit, Siddhant sports an unbuttoned shirt showcasing his chiselled abs. The duo run towards each other and share a warm hug. We then see them enjoying more romantic moments at the breathtaking location. Seconds later, we see them on a bike ride followed by a rooftop dinner date. Towards the end, Siddhant and Malavika are seen having a great time in the pool and sharing a kiss.

Saathiya features vocals by Vishal Mishra and Pratibha Singh Baghel. Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy composed the music for the romantic track and the lyrics are penned by Javed Akhtar. Check out the video below:

On Thursday, the makers released the trailer for Yudhra, packed with intense action sequences. The video opens with a voiceover: "Abhimanyu knew how to enter the Chakravyuh but never learned how to escape." We then see Siddhant Chaturvedi's character, Yudhra, fighting with goons and saying, "Kaafi garmi hai tum logo mein, main bhi thoda garam ho jaata hun.” He then extracts hot coal from an iron and smears it on his face, and uses a sewing machine to stitch a person's hand. The voice-over continues, "You thought I was Abhimanyu, but I am his father, Arjun."

The trailer takes us back to Yudhra's past, including the death of his father, a policeman who died in a car accident. Shortly after, Malavika Mohanan makes an entrance as Yudhra's love interest, who tries to control his anger and provide support. The intensity escalates when Ram Kapoor asks Yudhra to complete his father's mission by taking down a drug lord. We are also introduced to Raghav Juyal in a villainous avatar, turning the scene into a bloodbath. What happens next? To find out, we will need to watch the movie in theatres.

Yudhra has been directed by Ravi Udyawar. The film will be released on September 20.

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Yudhra, Saathiya, Siddhant Chaturvedi
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Rajkummar Rao On Wife Patralekhaa's Performance In IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack: "My Heart Is Filled With Pride"
<i>Yudhra's</i> Song <i>Saathiya</i>: Siddhant Chaturvedi And Malavika Mohanan's Chemistry Combusts
Watch: Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani Spotted In Brand New Range Rover
Next Article
Watch: Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani Spotted In Brand New Range Rover
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com