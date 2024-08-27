Malavika Mohanan On Working In <i>Yudhra</i> With Siddhant Chaturvedi: "It Is A Whole Different World"

Malavika Mohanan has opened up about her upcoming movie Yudhra with Siddhant Chaturvedi. In an interview with News18, the actress mentioned that the film will be very different from her recently released Thangalaan. “The film I have done with Siddhant Chaturvedi is produced by Excel Entertainment and that's releasing next month. We will just put out the trailer in a few days. In comparison to Thangalaan, it is a whole different world. That's also exciting for me. All of these roles are so different from each other that it is nice for an actor to be a part of so many versatile films. I hope more makers see me so that they see how I fit into different roles," Malavika noted.

On another occasion, Malavika was the chief guest at the Defence services staff college(DSSC) at Wellington. Sharing pictures from the event, Malavika wrote, "Was an absolute honour being the chief guest at the Defence services staff college(DSSC) at Wellington. Thank you for having me Lt general Virendra Vats, YSM, SM, VSM, commandant DSSC and the entire team, and for making my time there so memorable! It's true what they say about the Indian army hospitality- it's truly the warmest & nicest."

Malavika Mohanan made her acting debut in 2013 with the film Pattam Pole, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan. She has starred in Malayalam films like Nirnayakam, The Great Father and Christy. Among other works, Malavika Mohanan starred in Majid Majidi's Beyond The Clouds, opposite Ishaan Khatter.