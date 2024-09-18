On Malavika Mohanan's Role In <i>Yudhra</i>, Director Ravi Udyawar Says, "Very Strong Minded"

Malavika Mohanan is all set to wow her fans again with her upcoming film Yudhra. In the movie, she plays the role of Nikhat, Yudhra's (played by Siddhant Chaturvedi) girlfriend, who helps him combat his anger issues. The film is scheduled to hit cinema screens on September 20. Ahead of the release, the film's director, Ravi Udyawar, spoke about Malavika's character, describing her as a "strong woman." He said, “Malavika works hard. And I knew who this character I had in mind for her was. The character is a very strong woman, written by us," as quoted by Filmfare.

Ravi Udyawar also shared that Malavika Mohanan's character is a soft girl, who is strong minded. He added, “In an action film, you often believe that the female will be a soft girl. And she is that soft, beautiful girl. But she is at the same time very strong minded. She knows exactly what she wants. And that's the character I've written for her. The character begins with being a young girl who shifts to become a really smart, confident girl. She also goes through emotional maturity - and that is what I wanted to capture."

After the release of Thangalaan, Malavika Mohanan revealed that her role in Yudhra is quite different. “The film I have done with Siddhant Chaturvedi is produced by Excel Entertainment and that's releasing next month. We will just put out the trailer in a few days. In comparison to Thangalaan, it is a whole different world. That's also exciting for me. All of these roles are so different from each other that it is nice for an actor to be a part of so many versatile films. I hope more makers see me so that they see how I fit into different roles," she told News18.

Yudhra has been bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment. In addition to the leading duo, the film also features Raghav Juyal and Gajraj Rao.