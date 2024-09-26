<i>Yudhra</i> Box Office Collection Day 6: Siddhant Chaturvedi's Film Has Earned Over Rs 10 Crore

Director Ravi Udyawar's Yudhra has been showing a dip at the box office. The film led by Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan arrived in the theatres on Friday. September 20. After a promising start, the action thriller seems to have failed to impress the audience. On its first Wednesday, the movie minted only ₹ 47 lakhs at the box office, less than Tuesday (₹ 66 lakhs). Now, the total box office numbers of Yudhra is at ₹ 10.43 crore. The movie witnessed a total of 7.15 percent occupancy in Hindi screenings on September 25. Yudhra is backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment. While Siddhant Chaturvedi plays the titular role, Malavika Mohanan plays his on-screen girlfriend Nikat. Kill fame Raghav Juyal slips into the shoes of the villain Shafiq. Ram Kapoor, Gajraj Rao, Raj Arjun and Shilpa Shukla are also a part of the project.

The second trailer for Yudhra was unveiled by the makers one week before its premiere. In the video, Yudhra wakes up from a nightmare. Shafiq's voice can be heard in the background as he says, “Bhed ka shikar kya kiya bhai ne, abhi seedha sher maarna hai (You hunted a sheep, now you straight want to kill a lion).” During one scene, when Yudhra is presumed unconscious and hurt a thug asks, “Ab iska kya kare? (What should be done with him?)”. In a twist, Yudhra turns around and says demeaningly, “ “Karna kya hai? Aab meri baari. (What is to be done? Now, it's my turn).” Malavika Mohanan was also seen hitting a goon with a vase. Needless to say, Yudhra is packed with intense action sequences.

In his NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Yudhra 2 out of 5 stars. “Yudhra, written by Shridhar Raghavan, directed by Ravi Udyawar and produced by Farhan Akhtar (one of the film's dialogue writers) and Ritesh Sidhwani, isn't a film that lacks energy and momentum by any stretch of the imagination. It is crammed with high-voltage action scenes that are dominated by blood and fire, electricity and explosions,” he said.

Up next, Siddhant Chaturvedi will be seen in Dhadak 2 opposite Triptii Dimri. Meanwhile, Malavika Mohanan will appear in The Raja Saab with Prabhas.