<i>Yudhra</i> Box Office Collection Day 2: Siddhant Chaturvedi's Film Is At Rs 6 Crore And Counting

Yudhra has crossed the ₹5 crore mark at the box office. On day 2, the action-packed movie earned ₹1.5 crore, according to a Sacnilk report. The film had an overall Hindi occupancy of 11.40% on its first Saturday. So far, the Ravi Udyawar directorial has grossed a total of ₹6 crore, the report added. Yudhra features Siddhant Chaturvedi, Malavika Mohanan and Raghav Juyal in key roles. Gajraj Rao, Ram Kapoor and Shilpa Shukla are also part of the project. The storyline revolves around Yudhra, played by Siddhant, an orphaned boy with anger issues. The film is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment.

In Yudhra, Malavika Mohanan plays the role of Nikhat, Yudhra's girlfriend. She helps the titular character, portrayed by Siddhant Chaturvedi, combat his anger issues. Ahead of the release, the film's director, Ravi Udyawar, described Malavika's character as a "strong woman."

“Malavika works hard. And I knew who this character I had in mind for her was. The character is a very strong woman, written by us. In an action film, you often believe that the female will be a soft girl. And she is that soft, beautiful girl. But she is at the same time very strong minded. She knows exactly what she wants. And that's the character I've written for her. The character begins with being a young girl who shifts to become a really smart, confident girl. She also goes through emotional maturity - and that is what I wanted to capture," he told Filmfare.

In an NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Yudhra 2 out of 5 stars. He said, “Yudhra, written by Shridhar Raghavan, directed by Ravi Udyawar and produced by Farhan Akhtar (one of the film's dialogue writers) and Ritesh Sidhwani, isn't a film that lacks energy and momentum by any stretch of the imagination. It is crammed with high-voltage action scenes that are dominated by blood and fire, electricity and explosions.”