<i>Yudhra</i> Box Office Collection Day 1: Siddhant Chaturvedi And Malavika Mohanan's Film Opens With Rs 4.50 Crore

Siddhant Chaturvedi's Yudhra got a promising start at the box office. Directed by Ravi Udyawar, the film debuted in theatres on September 20. On its opening day, the movie made ₹4.50 crore at the box office, reported industry tracker Sacnilk. With 46.54% occupancy for Hindi screenings on its first day, the films seem to be off to a good start in theatres. Yudhra's cast also includes Malavika Mohanan, Raghav Juyal, Gajraj Rao, Ram Kapoor, Raj Arjun and Shilpa Shukla. The film is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment.

A week before Yudhra's release, the makers released a second trailer for the film. The clip begins with Yudhra, played by Siddhant, waking from a nightmare. “Bhed ka shikar kya kiya bhai ne, abhi seedha sher maarna hai (You hunted a sheep, now you straight want to kill a lion),” Shafiq (Raghav) teases Yudhra in the background. The trailer teases some intense action scenes to have viewers on the edge of their seats.

During a scene where Yudhra is hurt and presumed unconscious, a thug asks, "Ab iska kya kare? (What should be done with him?)”. But, things aren't as simple as it seems. After a short while, Yudhra turns around and asks, “Karna kya hai? Aab meri baari. (What is to be done? Now, it's my turn).” In another scene, Malavika Mohanan is shown hitting a person with a vase.

Undoubtedly, Yudhra is an action-packed film that promises and thrilling experience.

Sharing the post on Instagram, Siddhant Chaturvedi wrote, “The war is on. The battle begins in just 9 days. Are you ready? Yudhra Trailer 2 Out now.”

Earlier, in an interview, Malavika Mohanan shared her excitement about Yudhra's release. “The film I have done with Siddhant Chaturvedi is produced by Excel Entertainment. In comparison to Thangalaan, it is a whole different world. That's also exciting for me. All of these roles are so different from each other that it is nice for an actor to be a part of so many versatile films. I hope more makers see me so that they see how I fit into different roles," Malavika told News18.

Up next, Malavika Mohanan will be seen in The Raja Saab with Prabhas. Siddhant Chaturvedi will appear in Dhadak 2 opposite Triptii Dimri.