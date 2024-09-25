<i>Yudhra</i> Box Office Collection Day 5: Progress Report Of Siddhant Chaturvedi, Malavika Mohanan's Film

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan's Yudhra released in the theatres on Friday, September 20. The action thriller directed by Ravi Udyawar witnessed a dip in box office numbers on its first Tuesday. On Day 5, the film earned ₹ 59 lakhs at the ticket window, as reported by industry tracker Sacnilk. With this, the total collection of Yudhra now stands at ₹ 9.89 crore. The movie had an overall 8.45 percent Hindi occupancy on September 24. Siddhant Chaturvedi plays an angry young man Yudhra while Malavika Mohanan essays the role of his girlfriend Nikat. Raghav Juyal is also a part of the project as the antagonist Shafiq. Yudhra is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment.

Ahead of Yudhra's release, the film's director Ravi Udyawar shared some details about Malavika Mohanan's character. He said, "Malavika works hard. And I knew who this character I had in mind for her was. The character is a very strong woman, written by us. In an action film, you often believe that the female will be a soft girl. And she is that soft, beautiful girl. But she is at the same time very strong-minded. She knows exactly what she wants. And that's the character I've written for her. The character begins with being a young girl who shifts to become a really smart, confident girl. She also goes through emotional maturity - and that is what I wanted to capture," as quoted by Filmfare.

Malavika Mohanan, who was last seen in Pa Ranjith's Thangalaan, revealed how Yudhra was different from the Tamil-language action adventure. "In comparison to Thangalaan, it is a whole different world. That's also exciting for me. All of these roles are so different from each other that it is nice for an actor to be a part of so many versatile films. I hope more makers see me so that they see how I fit into different roles," she said in an interview with News18. Read more about it here.