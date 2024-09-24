<i>Yudhra</i> Box Office Collection Day 4: Keeping Up With Siddhant Chaturvedi's Film

The box office numbers for Yudhra saw a dip on its first Monday. On day 4, the film, directed by Ravi Udyawar, collected Rs 75 lakhs through ticket sales, as per industry tracker Sacnilk. The action-packed movie recorded 9.20% Hindi occupancy on September 23. So far, Yudhra has accumulated a total of Rs 9.25 crore, the report added. Headlined by Siddharth Chaturvedi, the movie tells the story of an orphaned boy, Yudhra, who struggles with anger issues. Malavika Mohanan is seen as Nikhat, Yudhra's girlfriend, while Regal Juyal plays the role of the villain Shafiq. Yudhra has been backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment.

Recently Malavalika Mohanan shared that she said “yes” to Yudhra because of her “gut instinct.” “I've resonated with films like Dil Chahta Hai, Don or Gully Boy that Excel Entertainment has produced. It was a fresh young cast with Siddhant (Chaturvedi) and Raghav (Juyal). My gut instinct was that this would be a good one. It's a mix of rationale and intuitiveness, which is how I like to make most decisions now. I can't predict how a film works, what matters is that I have fun creatively,” the actress told Hindustan Times.

Malavika Mohanan also talked about her action sequences in Yudhra. She added, “I've done a bit of action in Yudhra, and it's been very cool. Sid (Siddhant Chaturvedi) is very proud of it; he's been my biggest cheerleader. When I don't talk about it, he nudges me to. I enjoy dancing, but it's so fun to pull off stunts.”

Earlier, Yudhra's director Ravi Udyawar opened up about how Malavaika Mohanan plays a “strong woman” in the movie. “Malavika works hard. And I knew who this character I had in mind for her was. The character is a very strong woman, written by us. In an action film, you often believe that the female will be a soft girl. And she is that soft, beautiful girl. But she is at the same time very strong minded. She knows exactly what she wants. And that's the character I've written for her," he told Filmfare.

Up next, Malavika Mohanan is expected to be seen in the Tamil film Sardar 2 and the Telugu film The Raja Saab. On the other hand, Siddhant Chaturvedi will next appear in Dhadak 2 with Triptii Dimri.