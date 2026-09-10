'You Should Not Tempt Fate': Saif Ali Khan Recalls 2025 Stabbing Incident

More than a year after the stabbing at his Mumbai home, Saif Ali Khan has opened up about the incident and how it changed the way he looks at security, privilege and life.

Speaking to Gulf News, Saif said the incident made him rethink his previously relaxed attitude towards security. He admitted that he had never been particularly comfortable with having too much security around him, but the attack made him realise the importance of taking precautions.

"I wasn't a big fan of security, and I quite liked an open thing. But my takeaway is that there are a lot of haves and have-nots in the world, and you should not tempt fate. So you have to lock the doors, you have to put away the valuables, and you have to understand how lucky you are and how unlucky most people are," he said.

The incident also made Saif think about the larger circumstances behind crime. Rather than viewing the attack only as something that happened to him, the actor said it made him reflect on the gap between those who have more and those who have less.

"That's the real kind of thing-you understand why this thing happened, because of inequality," he said.

While more than a year has passed since the attack, Saif said the experience has not simply faded away with time.

"As time goes by, some parts become even worse. It doesn't really leave you that just how lucky it was, how close it came, how violent that whole thing was and how quick it was," he said.

Saif also spoke about the strange mix of emotions he experienced while facing what he thought could be the end of his life.

"There are two things. One is that, and emotional dealing with that, which just feels very lucky," Saif said, adding, "I remember feeling at one point that this must be it, but I also remember thinking it's been an amazing life."

For the actor, the rush of adrenaline during the attack also brought with it an unexpected sense of acceptance.

"There's something about adrenaline and something about a warrior's death also. I think there is adrenaline involved when it actually happens. I was quite happy and I remember feeling it has been an absolutely amazing (life)."

Saif was attacked in the early hours of January 16, 2025, when an intruder entered his home during an attempted burglary. The actor was stabbed multiple times and suffered serious injuries to his spine, neck, and hand. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery and was discharged a few days later.

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