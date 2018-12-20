'You Make Me Laugh:' Shruti Haasan's Caption For Pic With Boyfriend Michael Corsale

Shruti Haasan shared this picture with Michael Corsale (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Actress Shruti Haasan and her boyfriend Michael Corsale 'reunited' in Los Angeles and a few hours ago she shared a loved-up post for him. "You make me laugh, and that is the most important thing in this world," Shruti captioned her post, adding hashtags like 'reunited,' 'driving around' and 'my lovely man.' In the photo, Shruti looks at Michael, who appears to be taking the selfie. "Such a cute picture, Shruti" and "lovely couple" are some of the comments on their picture, also liked by Samantha Ruth Prabhu. "Just get married, guys," read another comment. Take a look at Shruti Haasan and Michael Corsale's picture here.

Shruti Haasan's Instagram timeline is full of some wonderful pictures of the actress with Michael Corsale. Last month, she posted a picture from California and wrote, "I'm going to miss this boy," adding a heart emoticon.

Here are some of the other pictures.

This black and white picture of the couple is our personal favourite. "All great dreams begin with dreamers. Close your eyes, find a dream and find a friend that will dream with you," she wrote.

Shruti Haasan and Michael Corsale have been dating for quite some time now. She frequently travels to different countries with him.

In December 2017, when Michael was in India, he attended Tamil actor Aadhav Kannadasan and Vinodhnie Suresh's wedding with Shruti. Actor Kamal Haasan, Shruti's father, also accompanied them.

Shruti Haasan is the elder daughter of Kamal Haasan and Sarika. Her sister Akshara Haasan is also an actress. Shruti was last seen in Bollywood film Behen Hogi Teri and her upcoming film is Sabaash Naidu, co-starring Kamal Haasan.