Shruti Haasan And Rumoured Boyfriend Michael Corsale Spend Time Together In Mumbai. See Pics

Shruti Haasan and her rumoured boyfriend Michael Corsale were pictured at a cafe in Mumbai's Bandra

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: April 17, 2018 19:56 IST
Shruti Haasan and Michael Corsale in Mumbai

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. They were casually dressed for the lunch date
  2. Michael Corsale is a theatre artiste in London
  3. He has been photographed with Shruti at the Mumbai airport several times
Actress Shruti Haasan and her rumoured boyfriend Michael Corsale were pictured at a café in Mumbai's Bandra on Monday afternoon. The duo arrived in the same car and Michael navigated Shruti till the café. She looked chic in a short black skirt and printed shirt while he opted for a casual look for the lunch date. Of late, Shruti Haasan and Michael Corsale, a London-based theatre artiste, have been spotted together on dinner dates, events and at the airport. He has been photographed with Shruti at the Mumbai airport several times. Shruti shuttles between Chennai and Mumbai for her work-related commitments.

See pictures of Shruti Haasan and Michael Corsale here.
 
shruti haasan ndtv
 
shruti haasan ndtv
 
shruti haasan ndtv


Shruti Haasan and Michael Corsale's wedding rumours trended after the actress posted pictures from her birthday celebrations, also featuring him. However, she told mid-day that she's 'tired of the marriage rumours.' "I'm tired of the marriage rumours. Everyone knows about him, but I don't see why I should speak about him," she told mid-day.
 

 
 

Thankful for my beautiful friends

A post shared by @ shrutzhaasan on



Apart from being a part of Shruti's birthday, before that Michael had attended Tamil actor Aadhav Kannadasan and Vinodhnie Suresh's wedding with the actress and her father Kamal Haasan.
 

Comments
Shruti Haasan, 32, is the daughter of Kamal Haasan and Sarika. The couple got divorced in 2004. Shruti was born to them before they got married. Her younger sister Akshara is also an actress. Shruti, who is rumoured to be dating Michael for a while now, knows how to 'hold on to relationships.' Of coming from an 'unconventional family set-up,' Shruti told mid-day, "That was their life, this is mine. I know how to hold on to my relationships."

Shruti Haasan has featured in several Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films. Luck, Gabbar Is Back, Welcome Back and Behen Hogi Teri are some of her Hindi films.
 

