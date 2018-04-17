Shruti Haasan And Rumoured Boyfriend Michael Corsale Spend Time Together In Mumbai. See Pics

Actress Shruti Haasan and her rumoured boyfriend Michael Corsale were pictured at a café in Mumbai's Bandra on Monday afternoon. The duo arrived in the same car and Michael navigated Shruti till the café. She looked chic in a short black skirt and printed shirt while he opted for a casual look for the lunch date. Of late, Shruti Haasan and Michael Corsale, a London-based theatre artiste, have been spotted together on dinner dates, events and at the airport. He has been photographed with Shruti at the Mumbai airport several times. Shruti shuttles between Chennai and Mumbai for her work-related commitments.
Shruti Haasan and Michael Corsale's wedding rumours trended after the actress posted pictures from her birthday celebrations, also featuring him. However, she told mid-day that she's 'tired of the marriage rumours.' "I'm tired of the marriage rumours. Everyone knows about him, but I don't see why I should speak about him," she told mid-day.
Apart from being a part of Shruti's birthday, before that Michael had attended Tamil actor Aadhav Kannadasan and Vinodhnie Suresh's wedding with the actress and her father Kamal Haasan.
Our #UlagaNayagan#KamalHassan sir & #ShruthiHassan mam #MichaelCorsale at #AadhavKannadhasan marriage happened in #Chennai today morning @ikamalhaasan@shrutihaasan@aadhavkk#AadhavWedsVinodhniepic.twitter.com/RpnPSskS5U— yuvraaj (@proyuvraaj) December 6, 2017
Shruti Haasan has featured in several Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films. Luck, Gabbar Is Back, Welcome Back and Behen Hogi Teri are some of her Hindi films.