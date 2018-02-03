Shruti Haasan On Boyfriend Michael Corsale: 'Don't See Why I Should Speak About Him'

Shruti Haasan, who is dating London-based theatre artiste Michael Corsale, told mid-day that she not getting married anytime soon and that she's tired of the marriage rumours. "I'm tired of the marriage rumours. Everyone knows about him (Michael Corsale), but I don't see why I should speak about him." Shruti Haasan and Michael Corsale have been spotted on dinner dates several times in the last few months. Michael also attended Tamil actor Aadhav Kannadasan and Vinodhnie Suresh's wedding with Shruti and her father, actor Kamal Haasan, in December. Michael Corsale also featured in Shruti's posts from her birthday celebration.
Highlights
- Shruti Haasan has been dating Michael Corsale for a while now
- Michael attended a wedding with Shruti and Kamal Haasan in December
- Everyone knows about him , says Shruti Haasan
Our #UlagaNayagan#KamalHassan sir & #ShruthiHassan mam #MichaelCorsale at #AadhavKannadhasan marriage happened in #Chennai today morning @ikamalhaasan@shrutihaasan@aadhavkk#AadhavWedsVinodhniepic.twitter.com/RpnPSskS5U— yuvraaj (@proyuvraaj) December 6, 2017
Shruti is the elder daughter of actors Kamal Haasan and Sarika. She was born before they got married and actress Akshara Haasan is Shruti's younger sister. Kamal Haasan and Sarika divorced in 2004 but were often spotted together at Shruti and Akshara's big events. When asked if her parents' 'unconventional relationship' has disillusioned her, Shruti told mid-day: "That was their life, this is mine. I know how to hold on to my relationships."
Commentsmid-day that now she wants to focus on making music. "Three industries and multiple films simultaneously were leaving little time for me to find myself. As an artiste, I can't be constricted. It is essential that I constantly keep reinventing myself. This year will see me come up with my own singles."
Shruti was last seen in Behen Hogi Teri and she is awaiting the release of Sabaash Naidu, a trilingual film, directed by Kamal Haasan.