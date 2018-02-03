Shruti Haasan On Boyfriend Michael Corsale: "Don't See Why I Should Speak About Him"

Shruti Haasan said that she is no hurry to get married

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: February 03, 2018 15:11 IST
Shruti Haasan with Michael Corsale in Mumbai.

New Delhi: 

  1. Shruti Haasan has been dating Michael Corsale for a while now
  2. Michael attended a wedding with Shruti and Kamal Haasan in December
  3. Everyone knows about him , says Shruti Haasan
Shruti Haasan, who is dating London-based theatre artiste Michael Corsale, told mid-day that she not getting married anytime soon and that she's tired of the marriage rumours. "I'm tired of the marriage rumours. Everyone knows about him (Michael Corsale), but I don't see why I should speak about him." Shruti Haasan and Michael Corsale have been spotted on dinner dates several times in the last few months. Michael also attended Tamil actor Aadhav Kannadasan and Vinodhnie Suresh's wedding with Shruti and her father, actor Kamal Haasan, in December. Michael Corsale also featured in Shruti's posts from her birthday celebration.
 
 

A post shared by @shrutzhaasan on


 
 

A post shared by @shrutzhaasan on


 

Shruti is the elder daughter of actors Kamal Haasan and Sarika. She was born before they got married and actress Akshara Haasan is Shruti's younger sister. Kamal Haasan and Sarika divorced in 2004 but were often spotted together at Shruti and Akshara's big events. When asked if her parents' 'unconventional relationship' has disillusioned her, Shruti told mid-day: "That was their life, this is mine. I know how to hold on to my relationships."

Shruti Haasan has featured in several Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films such as 3, co-starring Dhanush, Race Gurram with Allu Arjun and Gabbar Is Back opposite Akshay Kumar. But Shruti told mid-day that now she wants to focus on making music. "Three industries and multiple films simultaneously were leaving little time for me to find myself. As an artiste, I can't be constricted. It is essential that I constantly keep reinventing myself. This year will see me come up with my own singles."

Shruti was last seen in Behen Hogi Teri and she is awaiting the release of Sabaash Naidu, a trilingual film, directed by Kamal Haasan.

