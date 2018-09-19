Shruti Haasan Posts 'Goodbye Sucks' Pic Featuring Boyfriend Michael Corsale. 'Then Get Married,' Says The Internet

Shruti Hassan shared this picture. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Shruti Haasan's 'goodbye sucks' post featuring boyfriend Michael Corsale is melting the Internet's heart. Before leaving for Mumbai, Shruti posted a black-and-white picture of herself with Michael in London and wrote: "Always sucks saying goodbye to Michael Corsale. #workmode #mumbaicalling #travelbunnies." The comments section of the post is replete with heart emoticons from fans and some Internet users also suggested they get married. "Then marry him..." wrote one Instagram user. In London, Shruti Haasan performed at The Ned's New Music Monday night, where new and upcoming artistes perform live for the audience. After a scintillating performance (going by Michael's compliments), Shruti left for Mumbai to complete her pending work commitments.

Here's Shruti's post:

On his Instagram page, Michael Corsale shared a picture of Shruti performing at The Ned's and wrote: "Unbelievably proud of my girl, Shruti Haasan. Last night, showing her god given talent to my home town!!! #london #music #takeover."

Shruti Haasan and Michael Corsale have been dating for quite some time now and Shruti frequently shuttles between London and India. She had earlier dismissed reports of an impending wedding and said that she was tired of reading about her "rumoured wedding" time and again.

Michael Corsale too has been spotted in India on various occasions. They've been photographed strolling on the streets of Mumbai and on casual dinner dates. In December 2017, Michael also attended Tamil actor Aadhav Kannadasan and Vinodhnie Suresh's wedding with Shruti and her actor father Kamal Haasan.

Shruti is the elder of Kamal Haasan and Sarika's two daughters. Her sister Akshara Haasan is also an actress. Shruti was last seen in Bollywood film Behen Hogi Teri and work-in-progress project is Sabaash Naidu, co-starring Kamal Haasan, who also directs the film.