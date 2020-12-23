'You Live On In Our Minds And Hearts,' Writes Anil Kapoor On Dad Surinder Kapoor's Birth Anniversary

Anil Kapoor shared this photo of Surinder Kapoor. (Image courtesy: anilskapoor )

On dad Surinder Kapoor's birth anniversary, Anil Kapoor remembered him in a heartfelt Instagram post on Wednesday. Surinder Kapoor was a filmmaker who produced movies like Pukar, Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai, Judaai and Woh Saat Din, starring Anil Kapoor in the lead role. Sharing a black and white photograph of his father, Anil Kapoor wrote: "I like to believe that my father lives on in me. In the lessons he taught us, in the love he showered on us, but most importantly in the values I believe in, that I recognize as his - loyalty, honesty, humility, empathy." The actor added: "Even in that day and age, he trusted his children to find their own voice and their own way, never dictating the direction of their lives or careers. We faltered, we fumbled, we picked ourselves up and brushed the dirt off, never giving up the search for our destinies."

In his post, Anil Kapoor also thanked his father for all the "memories and the lessons" he has given him. "What he gave us is what I have always tried to give our children - faith in the power of goodness, dedication to honest hard work and the courage to weather the storms of their lives...Thank you, Papa for the memories and the lessons. You live on in our minds and our hearts, today and always!" read Anil Kapoor's post.

Surinder Kapoor and Nirmal Kapoor's other two sons - Boney Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor - are also in the entertainment industry. Boney Kapoor is a filmmaker while Sanjay is an actor. Surinder Kapoor died in September, 2011.

See Anil Kapoor's post here:

Earlier in September Anil Kapoor wished his mother on her birthday with a touching note and a set of throwback pictures from their family album. He wrote: "Mothers always surprise us with their inner strength and selfless love they have for their children and as you become a parent yourself you realise so much more... in this lockdown my mom has been tough as a rock and she was still not thinking about herself but concerned and worried about us... love you mum, you are the best mummy in the world... Happy birthday."

Anil, Boney and Sanjay Kapoor have a sister named Reena, who is married to business-producer Sandeep Marwah.