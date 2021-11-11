'You Are Truly One Of A Kind': Hrithik Roshan's Birthday Wish For Cousin Pashmina

Hrithik Roshan shared this photo.(Image courtesy: Hrithikroshan)

Highlights Hrithik Roshan shared two photos of Pashmina

"Every year I am prouder," he wrote

"Every year I feel more lucky that you're a part of our family," he added

Hrithik Roshan has always been vocal about his love for his family and friends. From candid pictures with his family to moving captions on special occasions, the superstar does it all with elan. Now, on the occasion of his cousin Pashmina Roshan's birthday, Hrithik has penned a heartfelt note and it is all things lovely. Sharing pictures of beautiful Pashmina, Hrithik said, “Happy birthday to the brightest most beautiful star I have had the good fortune of knowing so closely. You are truly one of a kind, Pashmina. Every year I am prouder and every year I feel more lucky that you are a part of our family.”

He further wrote, “Every moment lived when you are around, fills up all hearts with the best kind of love. I love you so much. Have a year just as bright and amazing as you,” signing the note as, “Love, Duggu bhaiya.”

Pashmina Roshan is the daughter of music director, Rajesh Roshan. Rajesh Roshan and Hrithik Roshan's father, Rakesh Roshan are brothers.

Take a look at the post:

On the happy occasion, Hrithik Roshan's mother Pinkie Roshan too shared a message for Pashmina along with a lovely photo of the duo. And, it goes like this, “I call her my porcelain doll and today is her birthday wishing you the happiest of happiness my doll, Pashmina Roshan. God bless you. Keep smiling and keep making the world laugh as you are your funniest best. You're my Cartoon Network loads of love and a day filled with laughter.”

Reacting to the post, Pashmina wrote, “Love you too much tutu mama. Thank you.”

See the post here:

Recently, on the occasion of Diwali, Pashmina Roshan was seen with Hrithik Roshan and his family. In a bunch of pictures shared by Hrithik, he is seen along with dad Rakesh Rohan, mom Pinkie Roshan, sister Sunaina Roshan and niece Suranika Roshan. "Hearts full of love. Eyes full of hope. Here's looking at all of you beautiful people as we journey together around the sun one more time, this next round we shall learn to care for each other even better. Let's go. Happy Diwali," the actor wrote.

Here are the pictures:

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in War alongside Tiger Shroff. He will be seen next in Fighter with Deepika Padukone.