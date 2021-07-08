More Details About Deepika Padukone And Hrithik Roshan's Film Fighter

A throwback of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. (courtesy deepika_hrithik)

Remember Hrithik Roshan's big birthday announcement - a film titled Fighter, opposite Deepika Padukone? Well, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared an update on the project on Thursday afternoon. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, will be "India's first aerial action franchise." In his tweet, Taran Adarsh added the film will be designed for a global audience and that it will be shot at locations across the world. The film will collaboratively be backed by Viacom18Studios, Mamta Anand, Ramon Chibb and Anku Pande.

Taran Adarsh's tweet read, "Big news... Hrithik-Deepika in Siddharth Anand's next Fighter... Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone will star in #India's first aerial action franchise Fighter... Directed by Siddharth Anand... Fighter salutes the valour, sacrifice and patriotism of our armed forces. Designed for a global audience. Will be shot at locations across the world. 2022 release."

On his birthday this year, Hrithik Roshan announced his association with the project by sharing a teaser of sorts and a tweet that read: "Presenting a glimpse of the MARFLIX vision as Fighter! Looking forward to my first flight alongside the exceptional Deepika Padukone. All buckled up for this Siddharth Anand joyride."

Presenting a glimpse of the MARFLIX vision as #Fighter! Looking forward to my first flight alongside the exceptional @deepikapadukone. All buckled up for this #SiddharthAnand joyride. pic.twitter.com/gaqv53xbO9 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 10, 2021

In terms of work, Deepika Padukone has a busy schedule ahead, with several releases lined-up. She awaits the release of the sports film '83, in which her husband Ranveer Singh plays the role of cricketing legend Kapil Dev. The actress will also star in Shakun Batra's untitled film with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She also has a film with Prabhas. The actress was last seen in Chhapaak, which she also produced. She will co-star in the Hindi remake of The Intern, alongside Amitabh Bachchan.