Why You Do This, Deepika Padukone? BRB, Busy ROFL At Her Birthday Post For Ranveer Singh

Who let the dogs out, between Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone? Hard to tell in this video of the couple hilariously goofing around to the viral 'Twada Kutta Tommy' mix. Deepika shared this piece of crazy with us because it's Ranveer's 36th birthday - and it's definitely the gift that keeps giving. "But since it's your birthday, I'll make peace with the fact that Twada Kutta is Tommy and Sadda Kutta is Kutta," Deepika captioned her post, "Happy happy birthday my most favourite person," she added. For those of you living under a rock, Bigg Boss 14 contestant Shehnaaz Gill's "Twada Kutta Tommy" lines went so viral that musician Yashraj Mukhate set them to music and beats.

Alia Bhatt, who will co-star with Ranveer in a new film titled Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, hit the like button on Deepika's post. "How cute is too cute,' actress Krystle D'Souza asked in the comments. We can't decide - can you?

Check out Deepika Padukone's post for Ranveer Singh here:

There's more where this came from. Deepika Padukone seems to have a veritable fund of hilarious videos of herself and Ranveer Singh like this one below that she shared in March. "Werk it baby," Deepika Padukone wrote in the caption of the post.

Take a look at the video here:

Ranveer Singh is known for his high energy level as much as for his outre fashion - Deepika Padukone is clearly the perfect partner-in-crime.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married in 2018 in Italy. They have worked together in films like Padmaavat, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela and Bajirao Mastani. They will soon share screen space again in sports-drama 83.