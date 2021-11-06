Trending: Hrithik Roshan Dancing With Mom Pinkie At Diwali Party

Hrithik Roshan with Pinkie Roshan. (Image courtesy: pinkieroshan)

Cuteness alert. Courtesy: Pinkie Roshan. She has shared a happy-go-lucky clip featuring herself and her son, actor Hrithik Roshan. The mother-son duo is grooving to beats of Dil Bole Boom Boom, by Nadia Hassan, in the lawn area of their residence. And, they are enjoying themselves to the fullest. Pinkie Roshan is also making a video while dancing with her dear son. Aww. Towards the end, the Roshans are seen with sparkling lights in their hands. For her caption, the happy mother wrote, “The Sun shines when I dance with my son... Roshan ho jataa hai jahaan.”

Seems like the Diwali playlist at the Roshan household was full of Nadia Hassan songs. Can you guess the next track? Oh c'mon. Don't be a spoilsport. It's Aap Jaisa Koi Meri Zindagi Main Aye from the film Abdullah. An epic number for the night. Agree? Here, Hrithik's parents, Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie Roshan, and his family members are celebrating the festival of lights with sparkling lights. Family goal, we must add. “Happiness and smiles to all you lovely people,” read her caption.

Diwali was a grand affair at the Roshan residence. And, these pictures are proof. Take a look at this family postcard featuring Hrithik Roshan, his sister Sunaina Roshan and their parents, Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie Roshan. The caption is just perfect. “Hum do humaray do,” she wrote.

Now, meet Pinkie Roshan's vitamin. She dropped a picture with her daughter Sunaina Roshan and wrote, “My Valium and my vitamin, my daughter.”

Hrithik Roshan had also shared a set of pictures with the entire Roshan clan on Instagram. “Hearts full of love . Eyes full of hope. Here's looking at all of you beautiful people as we journey together around the sun one more time , this next round we shall learn to care for each other even better. Let's go. Happy Diwali,” the actor wrote in the side note.

