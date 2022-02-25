'You Are My Miracle': Jasmin Bhasin's Mushy Birthday Wish For Aly Goni

Jasmin and Aly's mushy pic (Courtesy: jasminbhasin2806)

Highlights Jasmin Bhasin has wished boyfriend Aly Goni on his birthday

She wrote a mushy birthday wish for Aly

"You are my miracle for who I patiently waited for," wrote Jasmin

Jasmin Bhasin is sending the internet into a mush meltdown with her mushy birthday wish for boyfriend and actor Aly Goni. She has shared a lovely photo with Aly and wrote, "This is how I want to hold you forever my shining star. You are my miracle for who I patiently waited for. My priceless reward that I'll never give away. You make me shine, give me soo much confidence and support me in ways which are unbelievable sometimes. You filled me up with your light and positivity in life. I love you. With you by my side, I feel it's just the beginning and there sooo much to achieve and build in life. Happy birthday @alygoni."

Aly Goni replied to Jasmin with an equally mushy comment. The comment reads, "Thank you. You are the best," followed by an array of heart emojis.

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are in the UK for a vacation and share photos and videos on social media.

Here's Jasmin Bhasin's birthday wish for Aly Goni:

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin have been friends for close to five years. They both participated in Bigg Boss 14 and fell in love. It was on the show when Jasmin and Aly had confessed their feelings for each other. Before Bigg Boss 14, they were a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 9.

On the work front, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin were seen in Tony Kakkar's music video Tera Suit. They were last seen in the song Tu Bhi Sataya Jaega.