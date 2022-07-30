Sonam Kapoor's Birthday Note For 'Tiger Husband' Anand Ahuja: 'You're Going To Be The Best Dad'

Sonam Kapoor shared this pic with Anand Ahuja. (courtesy: sonamkapoor)

Sonam Kapoor has penned a heartwarming birthday note for her “tiger” husband Anand Ahuja. The mom-to-be has picked a series of pictures featuring the adorable duo to mark the day. Read the note here. “My [tiger emoji] husband, you're selfless dedicated and so kind. I must have done something very right in life to be loved so unconditionally. No one compares to you and no one ever will. Happy Birthday my sneaker-obsessed, basketball fiend and spiritual seeker soulmate. You will always shine the brightest because your light comes from pure goodness. Also, you're going to be the best dad, because you're forever a student. Love you love you love you.'

Well, well, Anand Ahuja didn't miss this adorable note penned by his darling wife. He quickly ran to the comment section and said, “Wowww. Can't say I disagree with any of that. But you know that you're my inspiration and my reason to learn, grow and improve every moment, every day.” Aww, are you crying? Anand Ahuja's mom Priya Ahuja has left red hearts under the post.

Director-choreographer Farah Khan has wished Anand Ahuja a “life-changing year”. Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who is a dear friend of the Kapoors, wrote, “Happy birthday to Anand. Love and blessings always.” Actress Bhumi Pednekar followed suit.

Now, take a look at the mushy birthday note here:

Sonam Kapoor's mother, Sunita Kapoor has wished her son-in-law on Instagram Stories. Take a look:

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are soon-to-be parents. The couple announced their pregnancy in March. Sharing pictures from the maternity shoot, Sonam wrote, “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can't wait to welcome you.”

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married in 2018.