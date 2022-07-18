Pics: How Parents-To-Be Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja Spent Sunday In Mumbai

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja pictured at Rhea Kapoor's residence

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, who are soon going to embrace parenthood, spent the afternoon with Rhea Kapoor and her husband, Karan Boolani, on Sunday. The couple were pictured outside Rhea's residence in casual yet classy outfits. For her day out, Sonam opted for a black bodycon dress and completed her look with black shoes and a matching sling bag. On the other hand, Anand looked uber-cool in a white printed t-shirt paired with black pants and white shoes. Check out the pictures below:

Reports were doing rounds that Anil Kapoor was set to host a baby shower at Sonam Kapoor's aunt Kavita Singh's bungalow in Bandra. However, as per new reports, they cancelled the function owing to the rise in COVID-19 cases and instead had a small get-together at Sonam's residence.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are expecting their first child this fall. The couple got married in 2018 after dating for several years. Announcing pregnancy news, Sonam shared a post on her Instagram handle and wrote a sweet note that read, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can't wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022"

Earlier, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja were busy enjoying the babymoon in Italy and later joined Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani in Paris. Check out the posts below:

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in AK vs AK. Next, she will be seen in Blind.

