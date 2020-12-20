Yoga And Maldives Memories On Rakul Preet Singh's Mind, Made This Post Perfect

Rakul Preet Singh shared this image. (courtesy: rakulpreet)

Rakul Preet Singh might be in Mumbai but she is clearly dreaming of her Maldives vacation. The actress brightened up her Instafam's Sunday morning by sharing a throwback picture from Maldives, where she was on a vacation last month. Rakul Preet, dressed in a pastel tank top and black shorts, can be seen doing yoga. We can also see the blue waters of Maldives in the backdrop. Rakul Preet, who never misses her yoga or workout sessions even during her holidays, captioned her post: "Flexibility is the key to stability." She accompanied her post with the hashtags #yogaeverywhere and #balance.

Take a look at Rakul Preet Singh's post here:

The actress, who was in Maldives along with her family last month, actively shared pictures from her holiday. Check out the pictures here:

Rakul Preet Singh, a former model, made her Bollywood debut with Divya Khosla Kumar's Yaariyan in 2014. She also starred in Neeraj Pandey's Aiyaari, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra. Rakul Preet also featured in De De Pyaar De, with Ajay Devgn and Tabu. She was also a part of Marjaavaan, alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria. Besides Bollywood, the actress has also starred in Kannada, Telugu and Tamil films. She played the role of late actress Sridevi in the NTR biopic titled Kathanayakudu.

The actress will next be seen in an untitled cross-border love story. The film stars Arjun Kapoor in the lead role. It also features John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari in pivotal roles. Rakul Preet Singh recently signed Mayday. The actress will play the role of a pilot in the thriller-drama, which will be directed and produced by Ajay Devgn. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan.