Rakul Preet Singh Describes Flyboarding Experience In Maldives With ROFL Caption

Rakul Preet Singh had a fabulous few days in the Maldives and now that she's back to base, she can't stop revisiting the memories she made on her vacation. In her recently Maldives throwback, Rakul shared a photo of herself, in which she can be seen fly-boarding. While from the photo it might seem that Rakul's fly-boarding session was really fun, Rakul's experience of fly-boarding didn't really go as planned. She summed up her fly-boarding experience in Maldives with a hilarious caption, which said a lot without saying much. LOL. "Fall 7 times, stand up 8... just that here I fell 70 times," the 30-year-old actress captioned her post.

Just days after flying out of Maldives, Rakul Preet Singh had major post-vacation blues, which she confessed about with this post: "Take me back where the sky is blue and you find you."

Rakul Preet was holidaying in the Maldives with her family. Her vacation itinerary for the Maldives not only included soaking up the sun but also going scuba diving, enjoying gorgeous sunsets, going on cruises and of course, scrumptious meals. Here are some of the post-card like entries from her Maldives diary:

Rakul Preet Singh is best known for films such as Marjaavaan, De De Pyaar De, Aiyaary, Yaariyan, Manmadhudu 2, among others. She will next be seen in an untitled cross-border love story. The film stars Arjun Kapoor in the lead role. It also features John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari in pivotal roles. Rakul Preet Singh recently signed Mayday. The actress will play the role of a pilot in the thriller-drama, which will be directed and produced by Ajay Devgn. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan.