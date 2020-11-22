Rakul Preet Singh Is Chilling Like A Villain In Maldives. See Pic

Rakul Preet Singh shared this photo. (Image courtesy: rakulpreet)

Highlights Rakul Preet Singh is currently vacationing in Maldives

She shared a new photo of herself on Sunday

"Aaj blue hai paani aur din bhi sunny," she wrote

Rakul Preet Singh is chilling like a villain in Maldives and how. The actress, who flew to the beach destination last week, shared a new photo from her vacation on Sunday and it is everything nice. Rakul, 30, is holidaying in Maldives with her family. In her latest post, the actress can be seen basking in the sun while sitting in an outdoor swing bed. She looks pretty in a striped outfit. Sharing the picture, Rakul Preet Singh borrowed a line from the track Sunny Sunny from her film Yaariyan. "Aaj blue hai paani aur din bhi sunny. #vacayvibes #beautyofjustbeing," she wrote in the caption.

Check out Rakul's latest picture from Maldives here:

Rakul Preet Singh has been making memories in Maldives with her family, glimpses of which she has been sharing on Instagram. On Saturday, the actress posted a photo of herself sun-bathing in a tangerine bikini and wrote: "Smiles are contagious, be a carrier. Moments captured by daddy the great."

Rakul is also keeping up with her fitness routine in Maldives. Here's proof:

Meanwhile, check out some more pictures from her vacation:

In terms of work, Rakul Preet Singh has worked in several Hindi and Telugu films. Some of her popular Telugu movies include Nannaku Prematho, Kick 2, Jaya Janaki Nayaka and Manmadhudu 2. She will next be seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn in Mayday. Rakul has previously worked with Ajay in De De Pyaar De.

Rakul Preet Singh also has a film with Arjun Kapoor lined up. It is a cross-border love story.