Rakul Preet Singh Never Skips Her Workout Sessions. Not Even On Vacation

Another day, another stunning picture from Rakul Preet Singh's Maldives vacation. The actress, who recently flew to the island country along with her family, has actively been sharing pictures from her holiday. On Friday night, she posted a picture, in which she can be seen working out on the beach. Rakul Preet Singh, who never misses her workout sessions, added the hashtags #nevermissaworkout and #vacayvibes to her post. The Yaariyan actress captioned her post: "And getting my dose of vitamin D by the sea." Check out Rakul Preet Singh's post here:

Earlier on Friday, Rakul Preet posted a picture with her brother and she wrote: "Sunset, pool and this fool. #siblinglove #vacayvibes." ICYMI, this is the post we are referring to:

Rakul Preet, who checked into Maldives on Thursday, shared a stunning picture and she wrote: "Smell the sea, feel the sky , let your soul and spirit fly #holidaytime #selflove #waterbaby."

In terms of work, Rakul Preet Singh will next be seen in an untitled cross-border love story. The film stars Arjun Kapoor in the lead role. It also features John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari in pivotal roles. Rakul Preet Singh recently signed another film titled Mayday. The actress will play the role of a pilot in the thriller-drama, which will be directed and produced by her De De Pyaar De co-star Ajay Devgn. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan.

Rakul Preet Singh, stepped into Bollywood with Divya Khosla Kumar's 2014 film Yaariyan.The actress is best-known for her performances in films like Neeraj Pandey's Aiyaari, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra. Rakul Preet also featured in De De Pyaar De, with Ajay Devgn and Tabu. She was also a part of Marjaavaan, alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria. Other than Bollywood, the actress has also featured in Kannada, Telugu and Tamil films. She played the role of late actress Sridevi in the NTR biopic titled Kathanayakudu. She is a former model.