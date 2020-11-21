Rakul Preet Singh's Holiday Glow Is Brighter Than The Maldives Sun

Rakul Preet Singh shared this photo (courtesy rakulpreet )

Rakul Preet Singh is having the time of her life in the Maldives - the 30-year-old actress is holidaying in the beach destination with her family and filling up Instagram with post-card like memories. When in the Maldives, Rakul Preet Singh's weekend plans somewhat look like this - sporting trendy swimwear, getting a good dose of Vitamin D and getting her dad to capture some of those moments. On Saturday morning, she shared a photo of hers soaking up the sun in a tangerine bikini and added a beautiful caption to her post, writing: "Smiles are contagious, be a carrier. Moments captured by daddy the great."

Meanwhile, Rakul Preet Singh takes her work-out sessions very seriously and hence she was spotted working out on the beach.

Ahead of that, Rakul had roped in her brother for a photo, which she shared with an ROFL caption: "Sunset, pool and this fool."

After landing in the Maldives, Rakul Preet checked into Instagram with this post: "Smell the sea, feel the sky, let your soul and spirit fly."

Rakul Preet Singh is best known for films such as Marjaavaan, De De Pyaar De, Aiyaary, Yaariyan, Manmadhudu 2, among others. She will next be seen in an untitled cross-border love story. The film stars Arjun Kapoor in the lead role. It also features John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari in pivotal roles. Rakul Preet Singh recently signed Mayday. The actress will play the role of a pilot in the thriller-drama, which will be directed and produced by Ajay Devgn. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan.