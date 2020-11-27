Here's How Rakul Preet Singh Is Coping With Her Post-Vacation Blues

From Rakul Preet's Maldives diaries (courtesy rakulpreet)

Rakul Preet Singh had a fabulous time on her family vacation in the Maldives and now that she's back, she just can't stop thinking about those days. Rakul Preet Singh is making her holiday inertia very much evident on Instagram as she shared one of her favourite vacation memories with an honest confession. Wanting to go back, this is what the 30-year-old actress wrote in her post: "Take me back where the sky is blue and you find you." Rakul attached a stunning photo of hers, dressed in white separates, chilling on the beach. Her smile speaks volumes about her holiday mood, still fresh in her memory.

Rakul Preet Singh bid adieu to the Maldives with a happy family photo. Where life begins and love never ends... family," she wrote and added that it's time to resume work duties: "And now work mode on."

When in the Maldives, water baby Rakul Preet Singh described herself as: "I'm just a beachy kinda girl."

Rakul's Maldives adventure diaries not only included soaking up the sun but also going scuba diving, enjoying gorgeous sunsets, going on cruises and of course, scrumptious meals. "Sink beneath the surface to be truly free. Experiencing the underwater world is pure bliss! Makes me wonder how beautiful 3/4th of the planet is and how little we know about it," Rakul captioned a photo of her from into the blues.

Rakul Preet Singh is best known for films such as Marjaavaan, De De Pyaar De, Aiyaary, Yaariyan, Manmadhudu 2, among others. She will next be seen in an untitled cross-border love story. The film stars Arjun Kapoor in the lead role. It also features John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari in pivotal roles. Rakul Preet Singh recently signed Mayday. The actress will play the role of a pilot in the thriller-drama, which will be directed and produced by Ajay Devgn. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan.