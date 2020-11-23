When In Maldives, 'Water Baby' Rakul Preet Singh Chills Like This

Rakul Preet Singh shared this image. (courtesy rakulpreet)

Rakul Preet Singh is a "beachy kinda girl" (her words) and her latest Instagram entry clearly explains why. The actress, who is currently in Maldives along with her family, has actively been sharing pictures from her vacation. On Monday morning, Rakul Preet Singh lit up Instagram with a stunning picture of herself, in which she can be seen chilling in the blue waters of Maldives. Rakul Preet Singh's OOTD was a blue bikini. She captioned her post: "I'm just a beachy kinda girl." She accompanied the post with the hashtags #vacayvibes and #waterbaby. In the comments section of her post, Rakul Preet's friend and actress Lakshmi Manchu wrote: "Ooooolllllaaa Insta on fire with this picture."

On Sunday, the Yaariyan actress posted a picture from her scuba diving session and she captioned it: "Sink beneath the surface to be truly free. Experiencing the underwater world is pure bliss. Makes me wonder how beautiful 3/4th of the planet is and how little we know about it."

Rakul Preet Singh, a former model, made her Bollywood debut with Divya Khosla Kumar's Yaariyan in 2014. She also starred in Neeraj Pandey's Aiyaari, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra. Rakul Preet also featured in De De Pyaar De, with Ajay Devgn and Tabu. She was also a part of Marjaavaan, alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria. Besides Bollywood, the actress has also starred in Kannada, Telugu and Tamil films.

The actress will next be seen in an untitled cross-border love story. The film stars Arjun Kapoor in the lead role. It also features John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari in pivotal roles. Rakul Preet Singh recently signed Mayday. The actress will play the role of a pilot in the thriller-drama, which will be directed and produced by Ajay Devgn. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan.