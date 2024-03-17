Yodha Box Office Collection Day 2: Sidharth Malhotra's Film Is A Few Crores From 10

The image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: sidmalhotra )

The box office numbers for Yodha have seen a surge on its first Saturday. According to a Sacnilk report, the film, headlined by Sidharth Malhotra, minted ₹ 5.75 crore on day 2. In total, Yodha, jointly directed by Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre, has collected ₹ 9.85 crore, the report added. Yodha is an action-thriller that revolves around the story of special task force officer Arun Katyal, who is determined to do anything to save India from terrorists. The movie was produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta.

On Saturday, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a note regarding the opening day box office collection of Yodha. He wrote, “After an unenergetic start in morning and noon shows, #Yodha saw an increase in footfalls towards evening… Urban centres lead, while mass pockets - despite excellent action - remain ordinary / low… Fri ₹ 4.25 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice. While the skilfully-executed action sequences are rightfully winning praise and accolades, the mass market - where actioners enjoy ample patronage - is yet to embrace #Yodha.”

Talking about the buy one, get one offer, Taran Adarsh added, “Going forward, the #Buy1Get1 ticket offer - introduced for the weekend - should boost its biz on the two most crucial days: Sat - Sun… Additionally, it's important for biz *beyond* metros / urban centres to flourish over the weekend.”

In an NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Yodha 1.5 out of 5 stars and said, “Yodha is meant to be a showcase for the exploits of a highly trained soldier who is wronged by the system. He is made the scapegoat for the killing of a VIP - a nuclear scientist, no less - on a hijacked flight. His unit, the elite Yodha Task Force made up of the best soldiers from the Army, Navy and Air Force, is unceremoniously axed and the men transferred without a by-your-leave to other posts.”

He continued, “Arun Katyal (Sidharth Malhotra), son of a martyr, refuses to admit that he was at fault. He bides his time to strike back and reclaim his lost glory. When his time does come, he ends up on a Delhi to London flight in a mysterious manner that leaves everybody on board guessing. If the idea is to flummox those watching the spectacle, Yodha is a success. There is nary a scene in the film that makes sense.”

Yodha also stars Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani in pivotal roles.