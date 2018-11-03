Yes, Ranveer Singh Is Scared Of Roller Coaster Rides. His Expression In This Pic Is Proof

Highlights "Me on every roller coaster ever," wrote Ranveer Singh The photo has garnered 263,344 likes in less than an hour and is counting Ranveer Singh's impending wedding is set to take place on November 14, 15

If you have watched the episode of Koffee With Karan 6 featuring "desi boys" Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh, you will know that the latter is afraid of roller coaster rides. A recent photo shared by Ranveer on his Instagram timeline, exactly corroborates his confession made on national television. The photo shared by Ranveer features himself on a roller coaster and the actor's expression is the main highlight of the picture. The 33-year-old actor captioned the photo: "Me on every roller coaster ever." The post has been liked by Arjun Kapoor, Soman Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Sonakshi Sinha. The photo has garnered 263,344 likes in less than an hour and is counting. "That's exactly me after you announced your wedding," read a comment on Ranveer's post on Instagram.

Ranveer Singh often delights fans with priceless pictures on his Instagram timeline. Remember the throwback photo shared by the actor in which his expression is so, so adorable? He captioned the photo: "Hands in the air, like you just don't care!" Or the throwback picture from his childhood in which his hairstyle is the main highlight. "Avant Garde Since 1985," he captioned the photo.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone announced their wedding last month. The wedding which is scheduled for November 14 and 15, will reportedly take place in Italy's Lake Como. The duo officiated their wedding with a joint statement, which read: "With the blessings of our families, it gives us immense joy in sharing that our wedding is set to take place on the 14th and 15th November, 2018. We thank you for all the love you have showered upon us over the years and seek your blessings as we embark on this incredible journey of love, loyalty friendship and togetherness."

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is currently shooting for Rohit Shetty's Simmba, which also stars Sara Ali Khan. Ranveer also has Gully Boy and Takht in the line-up.