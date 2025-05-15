<i>Don 3</i>: Ranveer Singh And Vikrant Massey To Begin Filming For Farhan Akhtar's Directorial On...

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Ranveer Singh will star in the upcoming film Don 3 as the lead. The female lead role remains unconfirmed after Kiara Advani stepped down. Stylized action sequences, including bike chases, are planned for the film.

Don 3 has been a trending topic of discussion for a while now, ever since the makers announced that Ranveer Singh has been roped in for the third instalment. While Shah Rukh Khan fans were disappointed with the new development, Farhan Akhtar reassured them that the baton had to be passed on, and Ranveer was the perfect fit.

The film was originally scheduled to begin filming last year. However, due to multiple delays, the project is yet to take off. Farhan Akhtar too has been busy shooting for his film 120 Bahadur. He has been aiming to wrap up the film before he begins work on Don 3.

But to the much delight of the fans, Don 3 finally has a schedule in place to begin shooting this year, it will begin in September.

A close source told News18 Showsha, "Farhan is nearing the end of 120 Bahadur. Ranveer has also finished shooting for a major portion of Dhurandar. And so, they wouldn't want to wait any longer before beginning filming for Don 3. The first schedule is ready to roll in September this year. Both Ranveer and Vikrant Massey, who plays the antagonist, will be a part of it."

The female lead for the film is still not officially confirmed. While Kiara Advani was the first choice, the actress who is expecting her first child has stepped down from the project. Latest reports suggest that the female lead battle is now ongoing between Kriti Sanon and Sharvari Wagh.

As for Ranveer Singh and Vikrant Massey, the actors have previously collaborated in Dil Dhadakne Do and Lootera. They are set to lock horns now in Don 3.

The source added, "Be assured that there will be a lot of stylised action sequences, including bike chases, between the duo. Vikrant, who has pretty much been the darling of heartland cinema, will be seen in a brand new avatar in Don 3, leaving fans surprised."