Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Actress Mihika Varma Welcomes Baby Boy

Mihika and her husband Anand Kapai. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights This is Mihika and her husband Anand Kapai's first child Her Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-stars congratulated her on Instagram Mihika quit acting after getting married in April 2016

Actress Mihika Varma, who played the role of Mihika Iyer on popular television show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, gave birth to a baby boy, reports Times Of India. Mihika, who married NRI Anand Kapai in April 2016, also made an announcement of sorts on Instagram. She posted a picture of herself and Anand from her pregnancy photoshoot with the caption: "knock knock." The cryptic caption did not reveal the details but Mihika's brother Mishkat Varma told Times Of India: "It's true that Mihika has delivered a baby boy. She does not want to talk much about it right now and shall herself put it up announcing the name soon. Mihika just does not want to publicize it at all as of now. It's been good three months to the baby's arrival.''



On the picture Mihika Verma instagrammed on Monday, her former co-stars such as Anita Hassanandani (seen as Shagun on the show), Shrireen Mirza (who plays Simran Bhalla) and Neena Kulkarni, who played Mihika's onscreen aunt, have all congratulated her.



See Mihika Varma's post here:



Knock knock.. A post shared by Mihika Kapai (@mihikavarma1) on Jul 1, 2018 at 6:59pm PDT



Mihika Varma debuted in 2007 television show Virrudh, headlined by Smriti Irani. She has also featured in Ekta Kapoor's shows such as Kitani Mohabbat Hai, Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, Ajeeb Dastaan Hai Yeh and Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar. Apart from these, Mihika starred in television soaps like Yeh Hai Aashiqui and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.



