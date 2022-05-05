Yashoda Teaser: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Wakes Up In A Mysterious Land

Samantha in a still from the video. (courtesy: samantharuthprabhuoffl)

We have good news for all the Samantha Ruth Prabhu fans out there. On Thursday, the actress shared a teaser of sorts from her upcoming film Yashoda. The video begins with Samantha waking up in a mysterious place, with no recollection of where she is. She looks out of the window and extends her hand, reaching out for a bird when the camera zooms out into a maze of sorts and the text Yashoda appears on the screen. Sharing the video, Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote in her caption: "Very excited to present to you the first glimpse of our film."

Yashoda is a sci-fi thriller written and directed by Hari Shankar-Harish Narayan and it has been produced by the banner Sridevi Movies. Besides Samantha, the film also stars Unni Mukundan, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and it is slated to release on August 12.

Samantha shared this post:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will soon work with Downton Abbey director Philip John in a project titled Arrangements Of Love. In the film, Samantha will play the role of a bisexual character, who runs her own detective agency.

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, costarring Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. She will also star in the film Shaakuntalam. She recently shared her first look from the latter. The actress made her big digital debut with The Family Man 2 last year and she made headlines for her role as Raji.

The actress has also starred in films like Manam, Ye Maaya Chesave, Autonagar Surya, Majili and Oh Baby to name a few.