Yash And Radhika Pandit Post Birthday Wishes For Daughter Ayra. Can't Decide Which Is Cuter

Yash with daughter Ayra. (Image courtesy: thenameisyash )

Kannada star Yash and his actress-wife Radhika Pandit celebrated the first birthday of their daughter Ayra, on Monday and they shared adorable posts on their respective Instagram profiles. In his birthday wish for Ayra, Yash can be seen planting a kiss on his little daughter's cheek as he lifts her in his arms. He accompanied the post with a super cute caption and wrote: "Being your dad has brought out the softer side in me. You are my strength, my weakness, my everything. Happy Birthday, my darling princess. I love you. #AyraYash #AyraTurnsOne."

Take a look at Yash's post here: