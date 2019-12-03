Yash And Radhika Pandit Post Birthday Wishes For Daughter Ayra. Can't Decide Which Is Cuter

Kannada star Yash and his actress-wife Radhika Pandit celebrated the first birthday of their daughter Ayra, on Monday and they shared adorable posts on their respective Instagram profiles. In his birthday wish for Ayra, Yash can be seen planting a kiss on his little daughter's cheek as he lifts her in his arms. He accompanied the post with a super cute caption and wrote: "Being your dad has brought out the softer side in me. You are my strength, my weakness, my everything. Happy Birthday, my darling princess. I love you. #AyraYash #AyraTurnsOne."
Yash and Radhika first met on the sets of the television serial Nandagokuland together made their Kannada film debut as a lead couple with the 2008 film Moggina Manasu. The couple got married in December 2016. Their wedding was a star-studded affair and it was attended by several A-listers of politics and the film fraternity.
The couple welcomed their second child - a baby boy in October this year. The star couple have worked together in films like Drama, Mr And Mrs Ramachari and Santhu Straight Forward.
In terms of work, Yash was last seen in KGF: Chapter 1, which released in December last year. The actor is currently preparing for the second installment of the film, titled KGF: Chapter 2.