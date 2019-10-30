KGF Star Yash And Wife Radhika Pandit Welcome Baby Boy, Daughter 'Ayra's Happiness Is Doubled'

Yash and Radhika Pandit got married in 2016 (courtesy iamradhikapandit)

Highlights The couple made the baby announcement with an adorable post Kannada actress Harshika Poonacha congratulated Yash on Twitter Yash and Radhika Pandit are also parents to a daughter named Ayra

Kannada star Yash, best known for headlining the period piece KGF-Chapter 1, and his wife actress Radhika Pandit welcomed a baby boy on October 30. After trending for hours, the couple shared the baby news with an adorable Instagram post. Yash and Radhika Pandit, who are also parents to a daughter named Ayra, shared a cuteness overloaded 'conversation' between Ayra and their new-born son in baby jargon. Yash helped us decode their conversation in the Instagram post as he said this: "What she's trying to say is that she's got a new baby brother today. Her happiness is doubled, yaar. Can't wait for these baby conversations. Thank you for all your love and blessings. Will share more news shortly."

Yash married actress Radhika Pandit in a close-knit ceremony in Bangalore in December 2016 and Ayra was born in December 2018.

Radhika and Yash trended a great deal recently for a glimpses of their Diwali festivities with Ayra on Instagram. "It's our lil one's first deepavali... it couldn't get any more special," Yash captioned his post.

Earlier this year, Radhika Pandit and Yash had made the big reveal about the second pregnancy with an adorable video, featuring Ayra. Here's what the message from Yash and Radhika's daughter said: "Hi everyone, Ayra here, you guys won't believe what I just heard. They said my dad has speed, but this? Wait a min! Is it too early? Or too late to announce? But I am sure you guys will be happy! I am too, my parents are due for baby number two. Hold on....Does that mean I have to share my toys? That's ok... Swag se karenge uska swagat! - Ayra."

On the work front, Yash received critical acclaim for his film KGF-Chapter 1 and is now busy with the second part of the film, which went on floors in March this year. Yash returns as the protagonist in the second part, only this time, he's pitched against Sanjay Dutt, who plays the antagonist.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.