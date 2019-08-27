'Dad And Daughter Fine Now': KGF Star Yash Cried During 8-Month-Old Ayra's Ear-Piercing

Yash's wife Radhika Pandit Instagrammed this photo (courtesy thenameisyash)

Highlights Actor Yash's wife Radhika Pandit shared an interesting Insta post "We got Ayra's ears pierced," she wrote with a photo "For the very first time I saw tears in Rocking Star's eyes," she wrote

Actor Yash, star of Kannada period piece KGF-Chapter 1, found a spot on the trend's list on Tuesday, courtesy a heart-warming post on his wife Radhika Pandit's Instagram. Sharing a photo of their little daughter Ayra from moments after her ear-piercing session, Radhika revealed that Yash welled up to see Ayra cry and described it as "one of the most difficult things" for parents to watch: "We got Ayra's ears pierced... one of the most difficult things to witness in life as parents. Our hearts broke to see her cry so much! For the very first time I saw tears in Rocking Star's eyes... made me realise how precious these bonds are." To lighten the mood, she added: "Not to worry both dad and daughter are doing fine now!"

Here's baby Ayra with sparkles on her ears, perched on mom Radhika's lap:

Yash married actress Radhika Pandit in a close-knit ceremony in Bangalore in December 2016 and their first child baby Ayra was born in December 2018. Yash and Radhika recently announced their second pregnancy. Both Radhika and Yash's Instagram profiles are log books of milestone moments of Ayra's growing up days. Radhika Pandit shared this adorable photo from the celebrations of Ayra's eighth-month birthday earlier this month. On Father's Day, Radhika made a post on Ayra's behalf and wrote: "I know these tiny hands are wrapped around her first and forever Superhero, the one who will never ever let her down." Meanwhile, Ayra also helps dad Yash with his "work-outs".

After the success of KGF-Chapter 1, the second part of the film went on floors in March this year. Yash returns as the protagonist in the second part, only this time, he's pitched against Sanjay Dutt, who plays the antagonist.

