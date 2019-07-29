First Look: Sanjay Dutt As Menacing Adheera In Yash's KGF Chapter 2. Best Birthday Treat Ever

Sanjay Dutt as Adheera in KGF Chapter 2 (courtesy FarOutAkhtar)

First, happy birthday, Sanjay Dutt. On the actor's 30th birthday, the makers of KGF: Chapter 2 dropped his first look as the menacing antagonist Adheera. Kannada star Yash returns as the protagonist in the second part, only this time, he's pitched against Sanjay Dutt. Yash revealed the Khalnayak actor's first look as the new villain of the Kolar Gold Fields of the Bombay of 1960s: "Turning 60 hasn't and will not stop this Khalnayak from charming us!! Let your legacy continue. Happy birthday, sir. Welcome to the world of KGF." Mr Dutt re-shared the post on his own timeline and wrote: "Thank you, Yash. Truly happy and excited to be a part of KGF as Adheera. See you soon monster!"

Sanjay Dutt's first look from KGF: Chapter 2 is the best birthday treat ever:

Farhan Akhtar, whose Excel Entertainment produces the movie, attached a note about his recollection of watching Sanjay Dutt shoot for his debut film and wrote: "I remember, as a kid, watching him shoot for his debut film 'Rocky' on bandstand and all these years later we're finally collaborating on something special. Here's presenting Sanjay Dutt as Adheera from KGF: Chapter 2. And here's also wishing him a happy birthday. Big hug."

I remember, as a kid, watching him shoot for his debut film 'Rocky' on bandstand and all these years later we're finally collaborating on something special.

Here's presenting @duttsanjay as Adheera from #KGFChapter2.



And here's also wishing him a happy birthday. Big hug pic.twitter.com/Ua8uNeYVPA — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) July 29, 2019

The first part - KGF - opened to screens in India in December last year and set the box office ablaze. The Hindi version clashed with the multi-starrer film Zero and emerged victorious. Reportedly made on a budget of Rs 50-80 crore, the film scored over Rs 240 crore at the box office. KGF: Chapter 2 went on floors in March this year, soon after which it was speculated that Sanjay Dutt could be part of the film's cast. Earlier this month, the makers teased us with just a glimpse of Adheera and sort of convinced fans that its none other than Sanjay Dutt after they promised to release the first look on his birthday.

The Hindi rights of the KGF series has been acquired by Excel Entertainment and AA Films. Prashanth Neel returns as the director for the second part as well.

Sanjay Dutt's impressive line-up of films also includes movies such as Torbaaz, Prasthaanam, Panipat, Sadak 2 and Bhuj: The Pride Of India.

