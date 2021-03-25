Yami Gautam Wants 'Nariyal Laddoo' From Dasvi Director Tushar Jalota. Here's Why

Yami Gautam posted this Instagram story. (Image courtesy: yamigautam)

Actress Yami Gautam wants "nariyal laddoo", you may ask why. Don't worry, we will tell you. It is because Dasvi director Tushar Jalota turned a year older on Thursday. On the occasion, the actress is having dessert cravings. Yami, who will play the role of an IPS officer Jyoti Deswal in Tushar's upcoming directorial venture Dasvi, posted an Instagram story to wish him a happy birthday. She shared a behind-the-scenes picture from the Dasvi set on the platform. The photo features Yami and director Tushar. They can be seen having conversations with each other on the set.

Yami wrote, "Happy happy birthday Tushar! Wishing an amazing year, full of happiness and success..." Referring to her Dasvi character Jyoti Deswal, the actress added, "JD says aaj toh nariyal laddoo banta hai."

See her post here:

Director Tushar Jalota is yet to react to Yami's post. We wonder if he will gift nariyal ladoos to her or not.

The official Instagram handle of producer Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films also wished Tushar Jalota a happy birthday. The team posted a picture of the director and wrote, "Wishing the #Dasvi director @tusharjalota, a very happy birthday!"

See the post here:

Yami had recently posted another picture with Tushar Jalota from the set on her last day. The actress finished the shooting of the film on March 23 this year. Yami also shared a few videos from the set along with a thank-you note. One of the clips also featured her Dasvi co-star Abhishek Bachchan along with director Tushar Jalota. She wrote, "Annnnnd it's a wrap on 'Dasvi' for me ! Saying goodbyes on certain film sets are difficult because of the amazing & memorable teamwork you've had ! Thank you so much #TeamDASVI for this unforgettable experience & getting #JyotiDeswal really close to my heart."

Abhishek Bachchan will play the lead role of Ganga Ram Chaudhary in Dasvi. The film also features actress Nimrat Kaur as Bimla Devi in a pivotal role. Dasvi is being produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films. The upcoming movie will hit the screens in 2022.