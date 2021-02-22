Dasvi First Look: Presenting Abhishek Bachchan As Ganga Ram Chaudhary

Abhishek Bachchan shared this image. (courtesy bachchan)

We have news for all the Abhishek Bachchan fans out there. The actor just shared the details of his next project titled Dasvi. The actor shared his first look from the film, in which he will be seen playing the role of a character named Ganga Ram Chaudhary. In the film's poster, Abhishek Bachchan can be seen sporting a rugged look, with a scale of sorts in the backdrop, which has a few subjects listed on it. The film's shooting began on Monday, Abhishek and the makers revealed in their posts. Besides Abhishek Bachchan, the film also stars Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. The film is being backed by Dinesh Vijan and Jiyo Studios. It will be directed by Tushar Jalota.

Sharing the film's poster, Abhishek Bachchan wrote in his caption: "Meet Ganga Ram Chaudhary. Devi shoot begins." In the comments section of the post, Abhishek Bachchan's Housefull 3 co-star Bobby Deol wrote: "All the best." Hrithik Roshan commented: "Super."

Check out Abhishek Bachchan's post here:

Yami Gautam, who also stars in the film, shared her first look from the film, in which she can be seen dressed in a uniform. She will be seen playing the role of Jyoti Deswal in the film. See the post shared by her here:

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan will next be seen in The Big Bull, which will release on Disney+Hotstar. His line-up of films also includes a film based on Bob Biswas, which has been backed by Shah Rukh Khan. He will also be seen in Gulab Jamun, alongside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The actor made his digital debut with Amazon Prime Video's web-series Breathe: Into The Shadows last year. He was last seen in Anurag Basu's Ludo, which released on Netflix.