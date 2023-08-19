'Would Love To See You In Don 3,' A Fan Told Sobhita Dhulipala. Her Reply

Sobhita Dhulipala shared this image. (courtesy: sobhitad)

Made In Heaven star Sobhita Dhulipala did an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram on Friday. During the session, a user wrote, 'Would love to see you in Don 3." Replying to the user, Siobhita Dhulipala wrote, "So many questions about Don. What can I even say. I love Roma man. So frikkin fire. Would be a total dream. Obviously." About the iconic character Roma - OG Zeenat Aman starred as Roma in the 1978 film Don. She and Amitabh Bachchan's Don had a love-hate relationship in the film. In the 2006 remake of Don and its 2011 sequel Don 2, Priyanka Chopra starred as Roma.

In Don 3, Ranveer Singh plays the lead. Earlier this month, reports started doing the rounds that Kiara Advani might play Roma in the film after she was spotted at Excel Entertainment's Mumbai office. However, the makers have not made any official announcement about Roma's character yet.

See Sobhita Dhulipala's reply here:

Screenshot of Sobhita Dhulipala's Instagram story

ICYMI, in the Don 3 title announcement video, Ranveer Singh says, "11 mulkon ki police dhundti hai mujhe, par pakadh paya hai mujhko kaun. Main hun Don (Wanted by the police of 11 countries, no one has been able to get me, I am Don)."

Ahead of the big reveal, the film's director Farhan Akhtar had shared an extensive post, an excerpt from which read, "It's time for a new actor to take over the role. The time now has come to take the legacy of Don forward and joining us in this new interpretation will be an actor whose talent and versatility I have long admired. We hope that you will show him the same love you have so graciously and generously shown to Mr Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. A new era of Don begins in 2025. Watch this space."

Shah Rukh Khan's rendition of Don released in 2006. It was the official remake of Amitabh Bachchan's 1978 smash hit of the same name. The film's second part released years later and was a big hit too.