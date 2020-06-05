Kubbra Sait's Perfect Outfit In World Environment Day Post On 'Co-Existing'

Kubbra Sait shared this image. (courtesy: kubbrasait)

Kubbra Sait's latest Instagram entry perfectly encapsulates the essence of World Environment Day (more on that later). The actress has her own quirky way of doing things, especially in terms of styling and we love that. Kubbra's post is all about "co-existing." The actress shared multiple photos of herself from different landscapes. There's a glimpse of the blue waters and snow-capped mountains, and a dive into the underwater world. Not just that, we even spotted co-existence in Kubbra's outfit in one of the photographs. Only Kubbra can get away with fusing a marine look with contrasting winter wear. The Sacred Games star, in one of the pictures, can be seen wearing a blue puffer jacket, over which she wore a floral bikini. She added a beanie for winter wonderland feels and tinted shades for summer vibe as she stood in front of a mountain).But again, like we said, "co-existing."

Sharing the lessons from the adventures of exploring different landscapes, Kubbra wrote in her post: "The graciousness of nature is that it allows you to recognise your ability of being human. Standing with my feet firm on the ocean bed, or swimming with the mighty in the ocean has taught me being grounded. The stillness in the frigid air of the mountains has taught me gratitude. You won't ever climb a mountain, unless it allows you to. The closeness and the calm of your breath sometimes easy and sometimes laboured has taught me to be kind to myself. Nature has so much to offer us, but are we ready to offer it the selfless versions of ourselves? For centuries now, we've been taking from the environment. It's time to now pause. Stop taking and snatching. It's time to be responsible. Before nature says, Your time's up. Coexist or cease to exist. The choice is ours."

Kubbra Sait has featured in TV and web series like Fourplay, TVF's Tripling 2, The Verdict - State vs Nanavati and Going Viral Pvt Ltd. She also starred in Salman Khan's Sultan and Ready but it was her role in Sacred Games, which made her an overnight star.

The actress was last seen in Jawaani Jaaneman, starring Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Alaya Furniturewalla. She will next be seen in Alankrita Shrivastava's Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, co-starring Konkona Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar.