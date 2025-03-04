Kubbra Sait On Getting A Medical Abortion Done, "I Felt Very Weak At That Time"

Kubbra Sait has spoken about her personal life experiences many times in the past, and a recent interaction, the actress talked about her experience of getting a medical abortion and how it impacted her mentally. Kubbra said how she did not see it as an act of courage, and she was "too weak to take it forward."

In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Bubble, Kubra said, "When I went through the abortion, I don't think I was being strong at all. I was just too weak to take it forward. I didn't have the courage or the strength to say that if I didn't do this, then I would have to live with it. I felt very weak at that time. I felt hollow. I felt like I was not worth it at all. But what came out of it much later was strength. That you decided for yourself and stood by your thoughts. You broke stereotypical patterns, you broke societal norms, and no one knew about it. I went by myself and got myself through the abortion. I didn't tell anyone."

Kubbra further revealed how she met a female friend of hers a few weeks after the incident and found her friend complaining, which triggered an emotional response. "I just told her. 'Who went through an abortion?You?And that's when it hit her, and that is when it hit me, and that is when I started weeping because I was like, 'I have not told this to anyone.' No one knows that this is what I have gone through."

She further stated that at the time, she did not realise that this could have had life-altering repercussions and said, "What if I died? And you are taking this decision all by yourself. No one knows, and no one cares. And this is not a small decision in your life. You don't know how it's going to impact the rest of your life."

