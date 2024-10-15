Kubbra Sait's Holiday Style In A Black Bralette And Printed Skirt Was Totally "On Point"

Kubbra Sait has always been up to date with her chic fashion game. From her bold choices to ethereal ones, she has never failed to impress. Her sense of style speaks through her confidence. Now that she is on a vacation in Thailand, the actress is dishing out holiday fashion goals and we are noting them down. For an outing at the tropical destination, Kubbra picked out a two-piece outfit from the shelves of fashion label Shivan and Narresh. Her OOTN comprised of a black crossover bikini top and a split hem skirt. Draped over her bodice, the fitted bustier was perfect for her casual outing. The figure-hugging white printed long skirt accentuated her overall look. Multi-coloured tropical prints dominated the bottom wear, adding a pop of contrast. Minimal accessories in the form of a gold chain, a bangle, statement rings and stone-crusted earrings sealed her accessory game.

On another page of her vacation diaries, we found Kubbra Sait making a splash in a printed bikini set from swimwear brand Flirtatious. She wore a green-hued bikini top, minus any straps, fastened with drawstrings in the front. The actress paired the skimpy silhouette with high-waisted swim shorts in the matching colour palette. Leaf and flower patterns in the shades of red, white, green, pink and maroon served a unique twist.

Kubbra Sait soaking under the sun in stunning swimsuits is just the fashion inspiration we need for our next beach getaway. Previously, on a Maldives vacation, the actress impressed us with her yoga asanas on the beach. Our eyes also automatically veered toward her bikini-clad look. She slipped into a plunging neckline bikini top featuring a white tone around the cups while the noodle straps and drawstrings at the back were painted in a vivid neon green colour.

Kubbra Sait's travel wardrobe serves as our ultimate inspiration.