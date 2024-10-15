Advertisement

Kubbra Sait's Holiday Style In A Black Bralette And Printed Skirt Was Totally "On Point"

Kubbra Sait's tropical fashion style was served right in a black crop top and printed skirt

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Kubbra Sait's Holiday Style In A Black Bralette And Printed Skirt Was Totally "On Point"
Kubbra Sait's "On Point" Style Looked Perfect A Black Bralette And Chic Skirt

Kubbra Sait has always been up to date with her chic fashion game. From her bold choices to ethereal ones, she has never failed to impress. Her sense of style speaks through her confidence. Now that she is on a vacation in Thailand, the actress is dishing out holiday fashion goals and we are noting them down. For an outing at the tropical destination, Kubbra picked out a two-piece outfit from the shelves of fashion label Shivan and Narresh. Her OOTN comprised of a black crossover bikini top and a split hem skirt. Draped over her bodice, the fitted bustier was perfect for her casual outing. The figure-hugging white printed long skirt accentuated her overall look. Multi-coloured tropical prints dominated the bottom wear, adding a pop of contrast. Minimal accessories in the form of a gold chain, a bangle, statement rings and stone-crusted earrings sealed her accessory game. 

Also Read: Kubbra Sait's Metallic Hazel Gown Makes The Run-Up For The Season's Most Festive

On another page of her vacation diaries, we found Kubbra Sait making a splash in a printed bikini set from swimwear brand Flirtatious. She wore a green-hued bikini top, minus any straps, fastened with drawstrings in the front. The actress paired the skimpy silhouette with high-waisted swim shorts in the matching colour palette. Leaf and flower patterns in the shades of red, white, green, pink and maroon served a unique twist. 

Kubbra Sait  soaking under the sun in stunning swimsuits is just the fashion inspiration we need for our next beach getaway. Previously, on a Maldives vacation, the actress impressed us with her yoga asanas on the beach. Our eyes also automatically veered toward her bikini-clad look. She slipped into a plunging neckline bikini top featuring a white tone around the cups while the noodle straps and drawstrings at the back were painted in a vivid neon green colour. 

Also Read: Casting A Spell In An Electric Blue Gown Is Kubbra Sait

Kubbra Sait's travel wardrobe serves as our ultimate inspiration.  

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Kubbra Sait, Thailand
NDTV News
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Orry On His Unapologetic Fashion Choices: "I've Always Had Fun With Breaking Rules"
Kubbra Sait's Holiday Style In A Black Bralette And Printed Skirt Was Totally "On Point"
Sobhita Dhulipala On Her Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI <i>Lehenga</i> For Punit Balana: "You Have To Treat Clothing As A Canvas"
Next Article
Sobhita Dhulipala On Her Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Lehenga For Punit Balana: "You Have To Treat Clothing As A Canvas"
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com