Kubbra Sait Shares Postcard-Worthy Pics From Ireland. Seen Yet?

Sacred Games star Kubbra Sait is making the most of her me time in Ireland. The 36-year-old actress, who is currently on a vacation there (going by her recent Instagram posts), has been actively sharing pictures on her Instagram profile. On Wednesday, Kubbra delighted her Instafam with another postcard-worthy picture. In the photograph, Kubra, dressed in a black puffer jacket, track pants and a cap can be seen happily posing for the camera. She accompanied the post with a caption that read: "I'm just too pretty. I'll check out now."

Here are some envy-inducing pictures from Kubbra Sait's vacation:

Last week, the actress shared a selfie on her Instagram profile and she captioned it: "When the sun shines in Limerick." Check out the post here:

Kubbra Sait has featured in TV and web series like Fourplay, TVF's Tripling 2, The Verdict - State vs Nanavati and Going Viral Pvt Ltd. She also starred in Salman Khan's Sultan and Ready but it was her role in Sacred Games, which made her an overnight star. Sacred Games is based on Vikram Chandra's novel of the same name. The show featured Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. The series received an International Emmys nomination, last year.

Coming back to Kubbra Sait - she was last seen in Jawaani Jaaneman, starring Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Alaya Furniturewalla. She will next be seen in Alankrita Shrivastava's Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, co-starring Konkona Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar.