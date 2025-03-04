Kubbra Sait On Going Through An Abortion: "I Felt Weak And Hollow"

Kubbra Sait recently revealed one of the darkest phases of her life, when she had to go through an abortion.

She told Bollywood Bubble, that she felt far from being strong, and was troubled because she felt she could not talk to anybody about it.

Kubbra said, "I think when I went through the abortion, I don't think I was being strong at all. I was too weak to take it forward. I did not have the courage or the strength to say ke agar hum ye nahi karenge, toh (if we don't do this, then) we will live with it. I felt very weak at that time. I felt hollow. I felt like I was not worth it at all."

Furthermore, Kubbra revealed that it took her many years to accept that it was a strong decision to go through the abortion.

She also mentioned how back when it was happening, she didn't have the strength to share it with her friends, or the director of the travel show that she was hosting.

She added, "And no one knew about it, man. I went by myself and got myself through the abortion. I remember about two weeks or three weeks later, I met a girlfriend, and she went on this trip about me not listening. I just told her, and that's when it hit me. And that's when I started weeping because I was like, 'S*** I've not told this to anyone'."

Kubbra revealed how 5-6 years post the abortion, she would constantly be cranky, and bleed heavily. But even then, she did not share it with anyone.

It was only in her book Open Book: Not Quite a Memoir (2022), that she decided to finally share the story with the world, and take responsibility for her actions and decisions.

On the work front, Kubbra Sait was last seen in Deva, alongside Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde.