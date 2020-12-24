Wonder Woman Star Gal Gadot Just Replied To Hrithik Roshan's Tweet. See What She Wrote

Gal Gadot shared this image. (courtesy: gal_gadot)

Highlights Hrithik Roshan watched Wonder Woman 1984 with his family

He shared his experience of watching the film in theatre

Gal Gadot wished Hrithik and his family happy holidays

Guess who just acknowledged Hrithik Roshan's latest tweet? None other than Gal Gadot. Hrithik, who recently watched her film Wonder Woman 1984 in a theatre with his family, gave a shout out to the actress on Twitter. He wrote:" Just watched Wonder Woman. Exhilarating experience. My childhood crush (WW) and my first love (movies) together with the big cinema IMAX experience! Doesn't get any better than this. Thank you Gal Gadot for being the perfect Wonder Woman. And congratulations to the entire team." Replying to Hrithik's tweet, the actress wrote: "So glad you enjoyed the movie Hrithik Roshan! Wishing you and yours a happy holiday."

So glad you enjoyed the movie @iHrithik! Wishing you and yours a happy holiday. — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) December 24, 2020

Earlier, Hrithik shared his experience of watching the film in a theatre and he wrote: "Home is where the heart is. My wonderland. Cinemas are back and so am I! Now watching Wonder Woman 1984 in my other super hero mask. Good job INOX Movies and Rajendar for empowering us with a safe movie watching experience. This was so much fun! Nothing and I mean nothing comes close to the real experience of watching a movie on the big screen. The sound, the projection, the safety precautions taken by the cinema was all outstanding! Well done to the INOX team."

The film opened to mixed reviews from film critics. Saibal Chatterjee in his review for NDTV, gave the film a 2.5 star rating and he wrote: "Wonder Woman 1984 manages to be a smooth cruise only intermittently. It floats on one wing - the returning Gal Gadot. Sturdy as that wing is - Gadot is doubtless in top form and she is backed up well by Kristen Wiig as the nerdy Barbara Minerva who acquires Wonder Woman-like strength but loses her humanity - a two-and-a-half-hour film needs much more."