Hrithik Roshan Watched His 'Childhood Crush' Wonder Woman In The Theatre. Here's What He Posted

For Hrithik Roshan, watching his "childhood crush" Wonder Woman in new film Wonder Woman 1984 on the big screen was an "exhilarating experience." The actor, who shared a picture of himself, his ex-wife Sussanne Khan and their sons Hrehaan And Hridhaan watching Gal Gadot's new film in a theatre on Wednesday, wrote about his "exhilarating experience" in an Instagram post later night. Sharing stills from Wonder Woman 1984 and a poster of the film, Hrithik Roshan wrote: "Just watched Wonder Woman. Exhilarating experience. My childhood crush (Wonder Woman) and my first love (movies) together with the BIG cinema IMAX experience! Doesn't get any better than this. Thank you, Gal Gadot for being the perfect Wonder Woman. And congratulations to the entire team!" and added: "Go watch this on the BIG screen guys!"

Earlier on Wednesday, Hrithik Roshan, while watching recently-released Wonder Woman 1984 in a cinema hall, wrote that "nothing comes close to the real experience of watching a movie on the big screen." His caption read: "Home is where the heart is. My wonderland. Cinemas are back and so am I! Now watching Wonder Woman 1984 in my other super hero mask. Good job INOX Movies and Rajendar for empowering us with a safe movie watching experience. This was so much fun! Nothing and I mean nothing comes close to the real experience of watching a movie on the big screen. The sound, the projection, the safety precautions taken by the cinema was all outstanding! Well done to the INOX team."

Wonder Woman 1984 is a follow-up to the 2017 DC superhero blockbuster Wonder Woman, in which Gal Gadot reprised her role as the Amazonian warrior Diana Prince/ Wonder Woman. The new film is directed by Patty Jenkins, who also helmed the last part, and it also features Pedro Pascal and Kristen Wiig.