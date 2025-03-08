Women's Day 2025: 5 Iconic Female-Centric Films To Watch

Happy Women's Day to all the wonderful women out there. We are sure you have already ordered flowers for the inspiring women in your life. This year, why not celebrate in a special way? Grab a tub of popcorn and plan a movie night.

Wondering what to watch? No worries – here is a list of must-see women-centric films that you simply can not miss.

1. Mother India – Prime Video

A true tour de force of Indian cinema, the plot revolves around a mother's sacrifices to raise her sons fighting against poverty. Nargis delivers a performance for the ages in this epic drama.

2. Arth – YouTube

The gem of Hindi cinema, Arth follows Pooja (Shabana Azmi), whose world shatters when her husband (Kulbhushan Kharbanda) leaves her for another woman (Smita Patil). As she navigates heartbreak and betrayal, she embarks on a journey of self-reliance and empowerment. Gen Z, if you have not watched this 1982 classic yet, now is the time!.

3. Kahaani – Prime Video

Headlined by Vidya Balan, this thriller explores themes of feminism and motherhood in a male-dominated society. The masterpiece won three National Awards, including Best Screenplay (Original) for Sujoy Ghosh, Best Editing for Namrata Rao and a Special Jury Award for Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

4. Queen – Netflix

It wouldn't be an exaggeration to say that Kangana Ranaut delivered one of her best performances in this Vikas Bahl directorial. Oh, and who can forget her iconic dialogue: "Mera toh itna life kharab ho gaya."

5. Pink – JioHotstar

"No means no," said Amitabh Bachchan, reinforcing the importance of consent. Taapsee Pannu truly shines with her stellar performance in this hard-hitting 2016 film.