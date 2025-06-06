5 Bollywood Movies That Will Awaken The Travel Bug In You

When was the last time you took a trip? While our friends on Instagram may be posting international trip pictures every week, some of us have even gotten unaffected by those, and do not remember the last time we booked a train or flight ticket. If you are in the same boat (and not hopping on a real boat), you need a little inspiration to hit pause on that routine, pack a suitcase and just go on that trip. Vacations are often seen as a luxury but mean so much more than that. A single trip has the power to change your life completely. Don't believe us? Well, if you believe in the magic of storytelling, here are five beautiful, fun and heartwarming travel-inspired Bollywood movies that just might awaken that travel bug inside of you.

Here Are 5 Travel-Based Movies You Should Watch To Get Inspired:

1. Swades (2004)

This is your sign to watch 'Swades' if you have not already seen this wonderful movie. The Shah Rukh Khan-starrer film is considered to be one of his finest by fans and critics, and yet an underrated film often forgotten, since it is devoid of stereotypical Bollywood masala. The travel aspect in this film is also unique - the protagonist, Mohan, is a modern man, an NRI working at the technological forefront of NASA in the US. The film explores his journey back home, to the villages of India, and an internal journey that completely changes his perspective towards life and one's own country.

2. Jab We Met (2007)

One of the most fun Imtiaz Ali movies, 'Jab We Met' revolves around Geet (Kareena Kapoor) and Aditya (Shahid Kapoor), where a missed train brings them together on a long and adventurous journey to Geet's home. The story captures how spontaneous travel and meeting new people can completely transform your life, and sometimes, also bring love.

3. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011)

'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' is a through-and-through travel-based film, with every intention to encourage you to plan a trip with your closest friends, face your fears, laugh out loud, and even shed a tear or two. The film stars Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif and Kalki Koechlin in key roles. It's one of the films fans love rewatching and continues to inspire every single time to hit the play button.

4. Queen (2013)

Photo Credit: X/Queenthefilm

Another travel-based Bollywood film we love is 'Queen', helmed by Vikas Bahl. The film follows the journey of Rani (Kangana Ranaut), a simple girl from Delhi's Rajouri Garden, whose fiance (Rajkummar Rao) breaks up just a few days before their marriage. Heartbroken, Rani decides to go on her honeymoon all by herself, and the trip to Paris and Amsterdam teaches her how to find her independence, courage, self-love and confidence. The film has unconventional characters you will fall in love with, and it will leave you with an urge to go on a solo trip and find yourself.

5. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)

One of the most popular Bollywood films among the youth, 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani' shows how "topper" Naina's (Deepika Padukone) attitude towards life changes when she takes a leap of courage and goes on a trip to Manali with a bunch of strangers she only knows by name. On this trip, Naina learns how to enjoy life and not take things too seriously - a lesson we all need from time to time. She creates lasting friendships and even finds the love of her life - Bunny (Ranbir Kapoor).

On the flip side, the film also explores Bunny's love for freedom and travel, as he takes a job with a travel show and lives his life to the fullest - living in new countries, meeting new people, and exploring new cuisines. The film will make you fall in love with travel, and also help you draw a line to not use it as an excuse to escape life and things that mean the most to us.

Watch these fun and beautiful Bollywood movies and after that, maybe call your friends to plan that trip you always wanted to.