<i>Emergency</i> Box Office Collection Day 6: Kangana Ranaut's Film Mints Less Than A Crore

Kangana Ranaut's Emergency premiered in the theatres on January 17. Despite a decent opening, the political drama witnessed a sharp dip in its box office collection.

On Day 6, Emergency made Rs 85 lakh at the ticket window, reported Sacnilk. With this, the total collection of the film stands at Rs 13.25 crore. The movie had an overall 7.12% occupancy rate in the Hindi market on Wednesday, January 22, added the report.

Emergency, directed and co-produced by Kangana Ranaut, delves into one of the most tumultuous chapters in India's history after Independence.

The film is set during the 21-month period from 1975 to 1977, when former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi imposed a nationwide state of emergency.

Kangana plays the lead role of Indira Gandhi in Emergency. Anupam Kher essays the character of Jayaprakash Narayan.

Milind Soman plays Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, while Shreyas Talpade portrays Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Mahima Chaudhry steps into the character of Pupul Jayakar, and Vishak Nair is seen in the character of Sanjay Gandhi.

Previously, Kangana Ranaut slammed the decision of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC). The organisation has called for a ban on Emergency in several parts of Punjab.

Several cinemas in Ludhiana, Amritsar, Patiala, and Bathinda refrained from screening Emergency following protests by SGPC members. Authorities deployed police forces outside malls and theatres across the state to maintain order.

Kangana Ranaut shared a note on X (formerly Twitter), saying, “This is complete harassment of art and the artist; Punjab many cities are reporting that these people are not allowing Emergency to be screened.”

Kangana Ranaut added, “I have the utmost respect for all religions and after studying and growing up in Chandigarh, I have closely observed and followed the Sikh religion. This is a complete lie and propaganda to tarnish my image and harm my film Emergency.”

Emergency is backed by Manikarnika Films, Zee Studios and Renu Pitti.